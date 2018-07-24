ANC ward councillor gunned down in Knysna

Victor Molosi, 50, was the councillor for ward 8 which comprises of Concordia and Joodse Kamp in Knysna. Photo: ANA

JOHANNESBURG - Another ANC ward councillor has been gunned down, this time in Knysna in the Western Cape.

Victor Molosi was ambushed outside his home in Concordia on Monday night.

Police say suspects fired several shots at him.

The 50-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was declared dead at the hospital.

The motive for the shooting is unknown and no arrests have been made.

The killing comes two days after an ANC Youth League leader was shot dead in Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal.

eNCA