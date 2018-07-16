DStv Channel 403
ANC warns disgruntled members taking the party to court

  • South Africa
File: The ANC says it will defend the organisation in any court action against the party. Photo: ANA / Getrude Makhafola

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC in Gauteng has once again spoken out against disgruntled party members, who continue to drag the party to court.

Speaking at a press briefing, provincial secretary Hope Papo vowed to defend the organistation.

He was addressing the media on the state of readiness of the Gauteng ANC conference scheduled to take place this week.

"Together with the ANC national office, the PEC will defend the organisation in any court action against the ANC. We are confident that the court will find in our favour because the correct procedures were followed…We urge members to respect internal processes of the organization…We warn against those who want to keep the ANC in court,” said Papo.

The conference was given the green light by the by the Provincial Executive Committee.

eNCA

