ANC working committee meets to decide on North West Premier

Photo: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Masi Losi

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s National Working Committee (NWC) met on Wednesday afternoon to decide who will take over as North West Premier.

Supra Mahumapelo resigned last month following weeks of violent protests, leaving the position vacant.

The province has 30 days to elect a new premier or the legislature must be dissolved.

Three names are doing the rounds as his possible replacement.

The new Premier is expected to be announced on Thursday and sworn in on Friday.

A number of provinces have been experiencing disputes with the ANC over leadership issues.

In Limpopo, some members have filed a notice to interdict this weekend’s conference.

Among their concerns was that the Peter Mokaba Regional Executive Committee, whose term in office expired, had no jurisdiction to oversee branch general meetings (BGM).

In Gauteng, the provincial executive committee extended this weekend’s deadline to host all regional conferences to 7 July.

The province is finalising disputes raised by various members, including those from the West Rand Region over unlawful BGMs.

Soooo there are NO Gauteng Regional Conferences this weekend.



GP had set this weekend as deadline for all regional conferences to be held. And when SG Ace Magashule announced the "postponement", well we all know what happened @eNCA pic.twitter.com/eghfd2X1rv — Aldrin Sampear (@AldrinSampear) June 20, 2018

BREAKING ... Some ANC members in Limpopo threaten to interdict The Provincial Conference from going ahead this weekend.



They have sent a notice to ANC SG, Ace Magashule



Among the concerns : Peter Mokaba REC term expired which disqualify it from overseeing BGMs.@eNCA pic.twitter.com/gY68JMEfa6 — Aldrin Sampear (@AldrinSampear) June 20, 2018

