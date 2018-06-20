Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

ANC working committee meets to decide on North West Premier

  • South Africa
File: The African National Congress' National Working Committee (NWC) is meeting on Wednesday afternoon to decide who will take over as North West Premier. Photo: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Masi Losi

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s National Working Committee (NWC) met on Wednesday afternoon to decide who will take over as North West Premier.

Supra Mahumapelo resigned last month following weeks of violent protests, leaving the position vacant.

WATCH: 'Supra has a very strong sangoma'

The province has 30 days to elect a new premier or the legislature must be dissolved.

Three names are doing the rounds as his possible replacement.

The new Premier is expected to be announced on Thursday and sworn in on Friday.

A number of provinces have been experiencing disputes with the ANC over leadership issues. 

In Limpopo, some members have filed a notice to interdict this weekend’s conference.

Among their concerns was that the Peter Mokaba Regional Executive Committee, whose term in office expired, had no jurisdiction to oversee branch general meetings (BGM).

In Gauteng, the provincial executive committee extended this weekend’s deadline to host all regional conferences to 7 July.

The province is finalising disputes raised by various members, including those from the West Rand Region over unlawful BGMs.

WATCH: Judgment reserved in attempt to have ANC EC PEC disbanded

 

