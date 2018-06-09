ANC welcomes SA's re-election to UN Security Council

File: The United Nations Security Council meets on Syria at the UN headquarters in New York, US, May 16, 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

JOHANNESBURG – The ANC has welcomed the third election of South Africa as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"This is a victory for peace and an opportunity to address the root causes of conflict. This further ensures that inequality and underdevelopment are addressed as well as allow for the promotion of inclusive political dialogue," ANC international relations sub-committee chairwoman Lindiwe Zulu said on Saturday.

The ANC appreciated and acknowledged the role played by 183 of the 190 UN member states who voted for South Africa. The government will use its membership to advance the interests of Africa, particularly the priorities of the African Union agenda 2063, she said.

"The ANC and the government it leads will fulfil its historic mandate of building a world of peaceful co-existence, tolerance to diversity, respect of the rule of law, and the sovereignty of states.

"We remain deeply concerned about the emergence of unilateralism and its attendant threat to an international rules-based system. The ANC reaffirms South Africa’s commitment to enhancing co-operation between the United Nations and all other multilateral organisations in matters relating to the maintenance of international peace and security in accordance with the United Nations charter and international law," Zulu said.

African News Agency