ANC Western Cape wants urgent NEC meeting

File: The Western Cape ANC Provincial Executive Committee is calling for an urgent meetings of the ANC's National Executive Committee.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape ANC Provincial Executive Committee is calling for an urgent meetings of the ANC's National Executive Committee.

The PEC also discussed calls to remove President Jacob Zuma from office and Friday's protests against him.

READ: ANC NEC not told of Gordhan recall: Mantashe

Other matters included the president’s midnight cabinet reshuffle, events at memorial services of struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada and the ratings downgrade.

The PEC has come out in support of the reshuffle but they say that more consultation should have taken place before it was done.

