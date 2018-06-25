Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

ANC workshop sets foundation for 2019 election manifesto

  • South Africa
File: ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) says a workshop currently underway in Pretoria will form the foundation for its 2019 election manifesto.

This is according to the party’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula.

"This is part of our work in preparing for the election campaign, it's not a manifesto launch, it's a consultative process...in the next coming weeks."

The ANC said all provinces should hold their elective conferences by the end of next month.

The High Court in Pietermaritzburg recently stopped the KwaZulu-Natal conference after disgruntled members challenged it.

Mbalula said this was normal for all political parties.

"There's no organisation that doesn't have party squabbles,” he said.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close