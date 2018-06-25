ANC workshop sets foundation for 2019 election manifesto

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) says a workshop currently underway in Pretoria will form the foundation for its 2019 election manifesto.

This is according to the party’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula.

"This is part of our work in preparing for the election campaign, it's not a manifesto launch, it's a consultative process...in the next coming weeks."

The ANC said all provinces should hold their elective conferences by the end of next month.

The High Court in Pietermaritzburg recently stopped the KwaZulu-Natal conference after disgruntled members challenged it.

Mbalula said this was normal for all political parties.

"There's no organisation that doesn't have party squabbles,” he said.

eNCA