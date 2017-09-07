ANC KZN denies Magaqa was leaving ANC for EFF

JOHANNESBURG – The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal rubbished Julius Malema's claim that the late Sindiso Magaqa was planning to join the EFF before his death.

The party accused Malema of trying to score political points.

Magaqa, a former ANC Youth League secretary-general, died in hospital on Monday two months after he and two other ANC councillors were shot at a spaza shop in Mzimkhulu, south of Durban.

Malema said he spoke to Magaqa about leaving the ANC, as Magaqa was tired of corruption.

“I told him many times to leave the ANC and come to be the National Organiser of the EFF,” said Malema.

“I knew he loved the ground and working with ordinary people and he had agreed with me and said let me go and consult with my wife and mother… I was still waiting for him and this happened, it would have saved his life, I had a duty to save his life.”

Malema was speaking about his late friend and ex-colleague, after graduating from Unisa with an Honours Degree in Philosophy.

But the ANC said Magaqa refused to leave the party, even when he was offered positions in other political parties.

eNCA