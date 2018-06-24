UPDATE: New ANC leadership in Limpopo expected to be announced

File: The conference almost didn’t happen due to disgruntled members who took the province's leadership to court. Photo: Flickr / ANC

The ANC are expected to announce its top five members in Limpopo later today. Ahead of the aanouncement, eNCA's Samekele Maseko speaks to Soviet Lekganyane about his return to the party's leadership. Video: eNCA

POLOKWANE - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to close the ANC's elective conference in Limpopo on Sunday afternoon.

The conference almost didn’t happen due to disgruntled members who took the province's leadership to court.

The South Gauteng High Court ruled that the conference is not an urgent matter.

“I have listened to both parties the order is that the matter is not urgent and it is struck off the roll with costs,” said Judge Tintswalo Makhubele.

Advocate Dali Mpofu said disgruntled ANC Limpopo members had no choice but to go to court to interdict the elective conference.

He told the court his clients exhausted all party channels first.

ANC Secretary General Ace Magashula criticised their decision to take legal action instead of allowing the party to deal with their grievances.

Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha is expected to be elected unopposed as chairperson.

