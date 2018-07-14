ANCWL congratulates PP Mkhwebane on her new African post

File: Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane who has recently been appointed as the first Vice President of the African Ombudsman and Mediators Association (AOMA). Photo: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Tiro Ramatlhatsi

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) has congratulated Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane on her appointment as the first Vice President of the African Ombudsman and Mediators Association (AOMA).

The association aims to advance the ideals of good governance and human rights in Africa.

This through supporting and protecting the independence and development of ombudsman institutions on the continent.

“Public Protector Mkhwebane's appointment into this continental body of 40 public protector-type institutions is a vote of confidence on her and appreciation of her sterling work as the Public Protector in South Africa,” reads the statement by the league.

eNCA