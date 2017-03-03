Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

ANCWL rubbishes Cosatu's call for Dlamini to resign

  • South Africa
Cosatu has called on Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini to resign or be fired for her role in the social grant tender crisis. Photo: GCIS

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC Women’s League has written a scathing statement aimed at Cosatu for its allegations on the Sassa debacle.

It says Cosatu's claims of corruption against Sassa and Cash Paymaster Services are irresponsible.

Cosatu has called on Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini to resign or be fired for her role in the social grant tender crisis. 

READ: Cosatu calls for heads to roll in Sassa crisis

The trade union federation says the process smells of corruption.

The Women’s League is now challenging Cosatu to lay a corruption charge.

It believes the allegations are being driven by some in Cosatu's leadership who want to be deployed in Parliament.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close