ANCWL rubbishes Cosatu's call for Dlamini to resign

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC Women’s League has written a scathing statement aimed at Cosatu for its allegations on the Sassa debacle.



It says Cosatu's claims of corruption against Sassa and Cash Paymaster Services are irresponsible.

Cosatu has called on Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini to resign or be fired for her role in the social grant tender crisis.

The trade union federation says the process smells of corruption.

The Women’s League is now challenging Cosatu to lay a corruption charge.

It believes the allegations are being driven by some in Cosatu's leadership who want to be deployed in Parliament.

