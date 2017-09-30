ANCYL denies Just Coal bribe allegations

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC Youth League insists that the R500,000 it received from Just Coal was not a bribe.

Earlier this week, Just Coal CEO Joe Singh said he paid the money so as to get support from the League in securing Eskom contracts.

ANCYL spokesperson, Mlondi Mkhize said, "I would not know if the CEO was taken out of context; it would have to be CEO himself that would know whether he was taken out of context or not.

"All I understand is that most of the stories before they make news whether, on TV or print media, the people that are concerned under normal circumstances are consulted and asked questions to verify or to deny."

"What we are happy about as the ANC is that this has been cleared because it taints the image particularly about the president of the ANCYL and the Youth League itself.

"We are quite happy that this matter has been cleared and we hope that all parties concerned are now at ease and should be able to move on with their businesses."

