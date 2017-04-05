ANCYL lashes out at DA protest plans

GERMISTON - The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has issued a stern warning to those planning to march to Mary Fitzgerald Square -- which is a stone's throw from Luthuli House -- in protest against President Jacob Zuma.

"We want to say to Mmusi Maimane, and his DA friends, we are waiting for you, on Friday, you will find the ANC youth league with sjamboks, and all weapons available at our disposal," warned the Youth League's Sifiso Mtsweni.

The League says President Zuma is going nowhere.

Members held a mini rally in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday as calls grow for him to step down.

As the ANC National Working Committee (NWC) continued its deliberations on the other side of town, the message was clear from those who'd left that meeting to address the Youth League rally.

"We come here with a message that says, the President of the African National Congress and the country, will serve the remainder of his term as President of the ANC, and President of South Africa," ANCYL member Njabulo Nzuza said.

NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane also used the platform to lash out at those who've publicly criticised the president.

"Fact is, Zuma is going to President of the ANC until the 2017 conference. And understanding the transition between 2017 and 2019, President Zuma will remain president till 2019. We all agree on that."

The opposition's hopes for a vote of no confidence seem not to have fazed Zuma's supporters within the governing party.

"There is no secret ballot in the ANC because in the ANC we don't hide our things, and we'll be there in parliament and you can't not toe the line of the ANC otherwise take your bags and go," Mokonyane told supporters at the rally.

Not only is the ANCYL adamant that the party will survive its current crisis, it says its troubles have exposed those they call 'hyenas in sheep skins.'

Standard and Poor's downgrade of South Africa's investment grade status to junk's also not deterred supporters of the cabinet reshuffle.

"Our view is, it's all about political ratings; it has nothing to do with the economy," Mokonyane said.

The ANC, meanwhile, is planning celebrations to mark Zuma's 75th birthday in Kliptown, on 12 April next week.

