UPDATE: Suspect arrested for the death of KZN ANCYL member

The killing of an ANC Youth League member has marred the elective conference in Kwazulu-Natal.

JOHANNESBURG - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing of an ANC Youth League member in KZN on Saturday morning.

#ANCKZN ANCYL KZN Secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo says Bongani Usher Mkhize, chair of the YL in Coastal KZN College & ANC ward 88 branch deputy chair was shot & killed eMlazi. #eNCA — Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) July 21, 2018

Chairperson of the Youth League's Coast College branch, Bongani Usher Mkhize was shot and killed after leaving the conference this morning.

#ANCKZN KZN ANCYL Secretary, Thanduxolo Sabelo has described slain ANCYL chair in Coastal College, Bongani Usher Mkhize as a promising young leader. Mkhize was gunned down eMlazi. He attended the provincial conference but was not a delegate.#eNCA pic.twitter.com/H9VGptZNkV — Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) July 21, 2018

A suspect handed himself over to the Umlazi Police station.

He has been charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The suspect will appear at the Umlazi Magistrates Court next week.

