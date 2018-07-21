DStv Channel 403
UPDATE: Suspect arrested for the death of KZN ANCYL member

  • South Africa
File: The killing of an ANC Youth League member has marred the elective conference in Kwazulu-Natal. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

JOHANNESBURG - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing of an ANC Youth League member in KZN on Saturday morning.

Chairperson of the Youth League's Coast College branch, Bongani Usher Mkhize was shot and killed after leaving the conference this morning.

A suspect handed himself over to the Umlazi Police station.

He has been charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The suspect will appear at the Umlazi Magistrates Court next week.

eNCA

