ANCYL to take steps against media

DURBAN - The ANC Youth League says it will take the Sunday Times to the Press Ombudsman.

Based on leaked emails, the newspaper made damning allegations about the influence of the Gupta family on the ANC and the Youth League.

Last weekend, the Sunday Times reported that ANCYL President Collen Maine had allegedly received media coaching from the Guptas.

Maine has described the leaked emails as rubbish.

ANCYL Secretary General Njabulo Nzuza said the Sunday Times reports aim to discredit certain ANC leaders.

"They are perpetuating lies about President Collen Maine to discredit him as the leader of young people of this country," said Nzuza.

"We are not going to succumb to that. We are taking it to the ombudsman, and we are pretty much sure that it will come into our favour."

At a function briefing members on the understanding of ANC policy documents, the league's leaders took a swipe at the party's alliance partners, saying it's not up to them to decide who will lead the ANC.

The league also briefed members about its support for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to become the next party president.

