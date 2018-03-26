'Angel' Tee murder case back in court

PORT ELIZABETH - The case against two men charged with the execution-style murder of 12-year-old Aliya "Angel" Tee is expected to resume in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday

Tee, 12, was killed in June 2016 when gunmen posing as police officers forced open the back door of her Barberry Street home in Bethelsdorp.

Nealon Redhouse, 18, and Deon Harmse, 24, have been charged with Tee's murder and the attempted murder of her parents. Other charges against the pair include housebreaking with intent to commit murder and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

At their last court appearance, the case could not get underway because Harmse was seriously ill. He has lost a significant amount of weight and was seen with medical apparatus attached to his body.

Tee was a Grade 7 pupil and prefect at Strelitzia Primary School in Port Elizabeth's Northern Areas. According to the state, her father Edmund was shot and incapacitated while trying to fend off the attackers.

After the men shot Edmund they allegedly proceeded to look for other family members in the home. Tee and her mother Candice were in the bathroom when they were discovered by the gunmen. Despite pleading with the men, the schoolgirl was shot in the head.

Her mother survived and passed out during the shooting. She later regained consciousness to discover her daughter’s lifeless body covered in blood.

