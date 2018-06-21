Anglican Bishop hits out at EFF leaders' 'hate speech'

File: Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has been criticised for being racist along with party's Chief Whip Floyd Shivambu. Photo: ANA

JOHANNESBURG – The Anglican Bishop of Johannesburg, Reverend Dr Steve Moreo has come out strongly against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu on their latest race-related remarks.

Moreo criticised Malelma and Shivambu in a statement released on Thursday.

Malema in his Youth Day speech hit out at Indians and Coloureds saying they are racist.

This shortly after the party’s Chief Whip Shivambu had made remarks about Treasury's deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat that were interpreted as him saying Momoniat is “un-African."

"The comments that have been made are nothing more than hate speech - a political tool that is reminiscent of the most abhorrent racism of apartheid against which millions of South Africans fought to attain their freedom in 1994,” reads Moreo's statement.

“The nature of their attacks is such that I fear we may be beginning to see a roll-back of the very freedoms for which great men and women of the struggle fought."

