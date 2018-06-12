Maimane, Msimanga chased away by angry Ga-Rankuwa residents

PRETORIA – Democractic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane and Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga were chased away by an angry community in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria, during what was supposed to be a site visit to a small business and job creation project.

Police were called to escort the two DA leaders out of the hall as angry residents hurled insults at them.

Community members claim they are dissatisfied with the service delivery rendered by the DA administration, complaining about the sewage system that has not been working properly for a number of years. Some residents even came forward with buckets full of faeces to show the mayor what they are forced to endure every day.

Today had a great privilege of engaging entrepreneurs in Ga-Rankuwa. This innovation hub focuses on assisting job creators. These are our heroes. Met great businesses in insurance and design. City of Tshwane supports this hub. Our sole focus as a country should be job creation pic.twitter.com/WkT6zqqXHO — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) June 12, 2018

"We've been pleading with the mayor to come and address our grievance, but no, he comes here to see 25 people out of the entire community...that's not fair, they come to us when they need votes and neglect us as soon as they are elected," said resident Mduduzi Mopai.



Mopai said he has been a staying in a shack in Zone 14 with no electricity and running for five years and Msimanga has been promising to come and hold a meeting with them but has failed to do so.



"We are not undermining the mayor's visit, but then what else must we do to get his attention. We also need his attention."

Msimanga said they have been meaning to come and address residents on their issues but had been blocked every time they attempt to engage with residents.

"You have people who are genuinely saying engage with us, but while you are still engaging there's another group that comes and says we don't want you here," he said.



"How am I supposed to hear the community's concerns and address their concerns when you have people that are willing to ensure you don't come and address them," said Msimanga.



The mayor said he is committed to delivering services and plans to return to the community of Rankuwa in two weeks.

African News Agency