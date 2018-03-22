SPCA probes animal neglect at Zuma's Nkandla home

File: The NSPCA said it received complaints that there was no one was caring for animals at former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla home. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) was refused entry into former president Jacob Zuma's Nkandla home after receiving complaints of animal neglect at the former president's home, the organisation said on Thursday.

The animal protection body said its inspector had to get a court order to gain entry and probe animal neglect allegations at Nkandla.

The NSPCA said it received complaints that there were only security personnel at Zuma's home and that no one was taking charge and caring for the animals.

"An NSPCA Inspector attended to the complaint and was denied entry by the security personnel on duty. He then approached the court and was granted a warrant to enter the property and inspect the animals but was still denied entry due to it being a National Key Point.

"The Inspector approached the relevant officials and was finally granted entry to inspect the conditions under which the animals were being kept and no animals had been abandoned," the animal welfare body said.

The NSPCA said there were welfare concerns noted at the time of the inspection and a warning was issued.

“The NSPCA will always follow through and investigate when a complaint is received, it does not matter who the owner of the animals are or where in South Africa the animals are situated - we will continue to be the protectors of the voiceless no matter what challenges are thrown at us,” said NSPCA director Marcelle Meredith.

eNCA