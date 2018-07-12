UPDATE: Bomb scare at a Durban police station a hoax

DURBAN 12 July 2018 - The Phoenix police station in Durban has been evacuated following reports of a bomb scare. Video: eNCA

DURBAN - The Hawks say a bomb scare at a Phoenix police station in Durban was a hoax.

The Hawks tell us the Phoenix bomb scare was a hoax. Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says those behind these threats will be prosecuted. The road outside the station has been reopened and officers have returned inside. #DBNexplosives. — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) July 12, 2018

The Phoenix police station was evacuated following reports.

The Phoenix police station has been evacuated. Reports of another bomb scare. Station is being searched. #DBNexplosives. pic.twitter.com/3vy6ojNnWN — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) July 12, 2018

Earlier the Cornubia Mall in Durban was evacuated following a bomb scare.

The mall's gates were reopened after police conducted a sweep.

The mall said on its Twitter page that no bomb was found and that it appeared to have been a hoax.

Cornubia Mall says the bomb scare was a hoax. #DBNexplosives https://t.co/L8sppfHezz — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) July 12, 2018

