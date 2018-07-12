Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

UPDATE: Bomb scare at a Durban police station a hoax

  • South Africa
DURBAN 12 July 2018 - The Phoenix police station in Durban has been evacuated following reports of a bomb scare. Video: eNCA

Editor's note: This is a developing story. It will be updated as and when new information becomes available.

DURBAN - The Hawks say a bomb scare at a Phoenix police station in Durban was a hoax.

The Phoenix police station was evacuated following reports.

Earlier the Cornubia Mall in Durban was evacuated following a bomb scare.

The mall's gates were reopened after police conducted a sweep.

The mall said on its Twitter page that no bomb was found and that it appeared to have been a hoax.

eNCA

