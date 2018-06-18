Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Another cash-in-transit heist hits Cape Town

  • South Africa
Scene of a cash in transit heist in Jakes Gerwel Drive, Cape Town on June 18, 2018. Photo: Athi Mtongana/eNCA

CAPE TOWN - Another cash-in-transit heist took place on the Jakes Gerwel Drive, Cape Town on Monday morning.

It is unclear how much money was stolen from the heist but police are at the scene for investigations.

National police would issue a statement on the heist at a later stage.

Cash-in-transit heists continue to escalate and more than 150 have been recorded since the beginning of the year.

Gauteng alone has recorded about 96 heists in nine months.

eNCA

