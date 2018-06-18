Another cash-in-transit heist hits Cape Town

CAPE TOWN - Another cash-in-transit heist took place on the Jakes Gerwel Drive, Cape Town on Monday morning.
It is unclear how much money was stolen from the heist but police are at the scene for investigations.
Money at risk of being blown away by the wind. #CTCashHeist pic.twitter.com/UghG4vYSN9— Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) June 18, 2018
The National office of the South African Police services will be issuing a statement on this Cape Town Cash-in-transit heist. They will be dealing with the matter. #CTCashHeist— Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) June 18, 2018
Saps forensic unit has arrived at the scene. #CTCashHeist pic.twitter.com/6C3tUGzHqG— Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) June 18, 2018
National police would issue a statement on the heist at a later stage.
Cash in transit heist in Cape Town, Jakes Gerwel Drive. #CTCashHeist #eNCA pic.twitter.com/OykdTKz8Yf— Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) June 18, 2018
Cash-in-transit heists continue to escalate and more than 150 have been recorded since the beginning of the year.
Gauteng alone has recorded about 96 heists in nine months.
#eNCA is at the scene. #CTCashHeist pic.twitter.com/CMUMlwiF2h— Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) June 18, 2018
eNCA
