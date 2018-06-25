Cape Town rocked by another child-murder

JOHANNESBURG – Cape Town police are investigating another gruesome child murder.

The body of six-year-old Stacey Adams was found on Sunday, buried in a shallow grave less than 50 metres from her home.

She was found naked by a Neighbourhood Watch search party A 25-year-old man has been taken into custody with her bloody clothes thrown into the bin.

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance and murder are still unclear. The little girl had allegedly been left in the care of her relatives at the weekend.

But, Stacey's grandmother, who wants to remain anonymous, says she'd assumed the child was with her mother.

"There was a rumour that her mother fetched her,” the grandmother said.

“I found it strange that the mother didn't come inside for a warm jacket and she doesn't have a phone that I can contact her on to ask if the child is with her."

It's only when Stacey's mother called that relatives realised the little girl was missing.

“When she called me on Sunday to say ‘mommy get the child ready, pack her clothes, I'm fetching her because she's been invited to a birthday party,’ that's when I became rude and said don't talk rubbish to me, you fetched the child yesterday. She then became hysterical over the phone. Then, I knew, she doesn't have the child,” explained the grandmother.

Stacey's grieving mother is inconsolable. The Eastridge community is baying for blood.

Residents turned on police and the suspect's family home, pelting it with stones and petrol bombs when the incident came to light.

Two police officers have been injured.

"The police themselves had to be rescued because of the anger of the community which we have all said is justifiable and all that but that information has been given to us and people who spoke about that have agreed to cooperate with the police going forward," said Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Stacey's school principal who is still trying to come to terms with this tragedy says she now fears for her pupils for the remainder of the school holidays.

eNCA