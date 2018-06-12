Bathabile Dlamini once again fails to appear in Parliament

File: Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini has once again failed to appear in Parliament. Photo: Gallo Images / Thapelo Maphakela

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini has once again failed to appear in Parliament.

She cited an urgent Cabinet meeting as the reason for her absence.

Dlamini was meant to present her department's third and fourth quarter reports.

Instead, the Director General (DG) and Acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO) represented the department.

The department's expenditure is largely centred around campaigning and travel.

One trip for six officials is alleged to have cost over half a million rand.

The report also revealed there were a number of vacant posts in the department.

