Another petrol increase on the cards

JOHANNESBURG – Motorists are in for another petrol increase at the end of July, the Automobile Association (AA) said on Monday.

"Fuel prices are likely to rise again at the end of July going into August, based on the unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund. International oil prices see-sawed during the first half of July, but remained within a fairly narrow band and did not contribute substantially to the price rises we are anticipating for next month," AA said in a statement.

The rand/dollar exchange was a big influence.

According to AA, current data petrol will increase by 19 cents, 13 cents for diesel, and 22 cents for illuminating paraffin.

However, the AA said, "if the prevailing rand and fuel price trends persist for the rest of July, the fuel price increase may be lower than expected, but we cannot rule out the possibility of further volatility."

At the beginning of July, petrol increased by 26 cents a litre.

How are petrol prices calculated?

According to South African Petroleum Industry Association, the petrol retail price is regulated by the government.

It is changed every month on the first Wednesday of the month.

The calculation of the new price is facilitated by the Central Energy Fund on behalf of the Department of Energy.

The petrol pump price is made up of a number of price elements and these can be divided into international and domestic elements.

There are two factors that influence the price of petrol, namely external and internal.

External factors: The exchange rate - that is the price of the dollar vs the rand.

Internal factors: These include rising prices in crude oil, transport costs, and taxes and levies.

