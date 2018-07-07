Another Prasa official hijacked in Joburg

File: A second high ranking Prasa official has been kidnaped and abandoned in Johannesburg in three-months. Photo: Gallo / Alet Pretorius

JOHANNESBURG - A second high ranking Prasa official was hijacked and kidnaped in Johannesburg in three-months.

The Prasa Board Chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama was pepper-sprayed and bundled into the boot of her car near her home.

She was later dumped unharmed in the East of Johannesburg.

Three-months ago, Prasa’s Acting CEO Lindikhaya Zide was also hijacked as he left his office.

His hijackers used the same modus operandi and only made off with his brief case.

Police are investigating.

eNCA