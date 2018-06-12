Another school torched in Mpumalanga

NELSPRUIT – Another school has been torched in Mpumalanga after Letfukuthula Primary in Matsulu was set on fire.

This according to the Department of Basic Education brings the number of schools that have been burnt in Mpumalanga to three in the past three days.

The department said the 711 learners at the school couldn’t write their mid-year exams on Tuesday morning and were subsequently sent home because the school was torched.

Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said millions will be needed to repair the schools and this is a serious setback for the very community who did the damage.

“We [the Department of Basic Education] appeal to [the South Africa Police Service] to track down these hooligans, lock them up, put them on trial and jail them for many years. It can’t go on like this. It’s pure criminal,” he tweeted.

Mhlanga criticised the torching of schools over issues that have nothing to do with education.

“In Matsulu it was service delivery issues, in Siyabuswa it's a dispute over by-election results, in Jouberton it’s not clear, in Northern Cape, it was over a demand for a road, in Vuwani, municipal demarcation dispute etc; the issues are never related to education,” he said.

“To build a standard size school costs about R40-million, to reconstruct one take millions and time because you need to demolish the existing building.

“Mobile classrooms are very expensive. We bought 77 for R22-million in 2016. Education has suffered a R3,5-billion cut for infrastructure.”



eNCA