Apartheid-era flag will sow division

JOHANNESBURG - An anthropology professor said the display of the apartheid-era South African flag will sow division.

Several businesses have been heavily criticized for their display of the flag.

They said the flag is part of the country's history.

"It's really just about the Afrikaners feeling of proprietary owning the country and it's the same thing as the verse of die stem which we find in our national anthem. It's really for Afrikaners only if you know what those words mean they don't really relate to other communities. So my problem is it memorialises Afrikaans nationalism and white supremacy it's not just a matter of history only. And of course, they have this problem in the US with the old confederate flag which they say is part of Southern history but is very prejudicial and ethnic oriented and divisive history. So if people in SA really want to be South African and pull together as I do. I don't think we should be displaying that flag," said Wits University, Professor David Coplan.

eNCA