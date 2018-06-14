Apartheid wage gap still exists at Eskom: NUM

File: NUM said it was concerned by a claim that employees at Eskom are among the highest paid in the country. Photo: eNCA/Scott Smith

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Thursday that it was "deeply angered" and concerned by a claim that employees at Eskom are among the highest paid in the country and earn an average salary of around R789‚000 per year.

"Our members do not earn that kind of money. This a lie. It is a serious insult to our members who are currently being offered a zero percent increase by Eskom.

"[The] Apartheid wage gap still exists at Eskom and black women are some of the lowest paid at Eskom," NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu said.

Economist Mike Schüssler tweeted on Tuesday that the average employee at the power utility earned R789‚000 annually.

"The average remuneration per employee at Eskom was R789,000 for the year to March 17. On average they fall within the top one percent or two percent of household income. When richest two percent strike SA has a victimhood problem," Schüssler said in a tweet.

Workers unions are currently embroiled in a wage dispute with Eskom as they demand up to 15 percent salary increments while the embattled power utility offers them a zero percent increase.

