Applications for Kgetsi-Ya-Tsie bursary open says North West premier

Image of Premier Supra Mahumapelo of the North West at the Provincial VTSD skills development meeting, 8 September 2017. Photo: Twitter screenshot / Bokone Bophirima Provincial Government

MAHIKENG – The North West government has urged qualifying school pupils, students, and unemployed youth living in the province to apply to the Kgetsi-Ya-Tsie Bursary and Skills Development Fund for the 2018 academic year.

The closing date for submission of completed application forms is October 31, North West government spokesman Brian Setswambung said on Sunday.

High on the provincial government’s selection criteria would be applicants interested in studying programmes related to agriculture, culture, and tourism (ACT), in line with the province’s endeavours to increase skills needed in these sectors.

“Bursaries and funding for applicants interested in studying construction, building and roads, mining engineering and other engineering fields, accounting, commerce, and finance, health-related fields, education, as well as information and communication technology (ICT) is also available,” Setswambung said.

The call for bursary applications came in the wake of last week’s skills development lekgotla aimed at, among others, assessing the province’s skills capacity and ultimately developing a skills development plan that would enable the province to proactively respond to the needs of the growing economy.

Kgetsi-Ya-Tsie Bursary and Skills Development Fund targeted pupils in grade 12, those who had passed grade 12 in previous years, and those who were already at tertiary institutions. The funding would be awarded to people from within the province who were financially needy and academically performing well, Setswambung said.

Application forms were available on www.nwpg.gov.za and at government offices, such as the offices of the premier in Mahikeng and all the districts, labour centres, district and local municipalities, tribal authority offices, and at all provincial high schools.

Through the Kgetsi-Ya-Tsie Bursary and Skills Development Fund which was introduced in July 2015 by premier Supra Mahumapelo a total of 232 new bursary beneficiaries were funded in the current academic year, while a total of 261 were bursary holders from previous years, Setswambung said.

African News Agency