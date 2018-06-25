Appointment of SABC group CEO brings stability: Black Business Council

File: The Black Business Council says the appointment of Madoda Mxakwe as group CEO at the SABC will bring stability to the organisation. Photo: Gallo / Maryann Shaw

JOHANNESBURG – The Black Business Council (BBC) said on Monday that the appointment of Madoda Mxakwe as group CEO at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would bring much-needed stability after a long leadership vacuum at the public broadcaster.

Mxakwe's appointment would also allow the SABC to speed up the process of digital migration, BBC CEO Kganki Matabane said.

Mxakwe brings a wealth of global, regional and local experience to the SABC having served in several roles at Nestle across Africa.

He has a masters degree in Global Political Economy from the UK’s Sussex University, executive leadership development certificates from the London Business School as well as a post-graduate diploma in business administration from the Gordon Institute of Business Science.

“We wish him well in his long journey of ensuring that the SABC has proper corporate governance structures and processes in place and can be returned to financial sustainability and not depend on state bailouts,” Matabane said.

