Are men trash?

eNCA's Ayanda Allie-Paine is in conversation with Lisa Vetten and trauma counsellor Phillip Stoneman, as they tackle the issue of brutal crimes against women in recent weeks​.

JOHANNESBURG – The recent deadly attacks on women and children countrywide, have prompted some survivors of abuse to share their stories on social media.

But a researcher working on gender-based violence matters, says this may not be a good idea as social media is not necessarily the best forum for the discussion.

“Twitter and Facebook unfortunately aren’t really the best places to have that discussion. That would be my concern, that it’s not really able to move forward in a way that is constructive.

"The flipside could be that men who are violent already tend to have a negative attitude towards women, so these sort of hashtags only tend to reinforce that particular feeling and may have the potential to be used as an excuse, oh well women are so x-y and z, so if I hurt them that’s fine because we're actually the victims here,” said Wits University researcher, Lisa Vetten.

Only about six-percent of rape cases are successfully prosecuted.

But some researchers working in the area of gender-based violence say that bringing back the death penalty is not the answer.

Siphelele Khubheka tells us why he showed up today #NotInMyName pic.twitter.com/5a3IizwkEU — African Child (@ZikhonaTshona) May 20, 2017

“We've been having these same conversations for the past 10, 15, 20 years now, and unfortunately the hashtag 'Men Are Trash', it shocks us.

"I think we've been shocked enough, I think now we need to start moving away from saying what we want to do and start doing, and start investing money in fighting violence,” said Philip Stoneman of the Trauma Support SA.

“There needs to be a greater investment in dealing with trauma in this country and we're not doing that. You know we spend more money on sport that we are in actually taking care of what really needs to be taken care of, otherwise there’s not going to be any more games to play,” Stoneman added.

Meanwhile, men heading the #NotInMyName march have admitted they've failed all women.

Hundreds marched through the streets of Pretoria in protest at violence against women and children.

“On behalf of all men in South Africa, whether they agree with me or not, we apologise... We failed you, all of us, and from now I won't be debating. We are a country that loves debating, analysing without looking at solutions. Time of people to rise up, we have failed you.

"We will become better men for you, our sons will become better sons for you. We are going all over South Africa, we are talking to your boy child, it has to stop and it stops now, we have been quiet for too long but we admit we failed you,” said Siyabulela Jentile, #NotInMyName March co-organiser.

