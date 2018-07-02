Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: Ambulance crew escapes attempted hijacking

  • South Africa
File: A Rescue Care crew and patient escaped with their lives after four armed men tried to hijack the ambulance they were traveling in. Photo: Facebook / Rescue Care

DURBAN - Four armed men attempted to hijack a Rescue Care paramedics ambulance in Durban on Sunday night, the private emergency medical care company said.

Rescue Care said the gang chased after the ambulance with another vehicle but paramedics managed to speed off.

"The paramedic driving the ambulance slowed down to navigate a speed bump when he saw the men approaching the vehicle armed with handguns," read the statement.

"Reacting instinctively, he sped up before the men could action their intentions.

READ: Paramedic arrested for allegedly hijacking ambulance

"Thankfully both, the crew and the patient are now safe," the statement read.

Ambulance crews are often victims of hijackings and armed robberies.

In March, an ambulance crew attending to a woman who was giving birth was robbed at gunpoint in Port Elizabeth.

A surge in attacks on ambulance workers has led to parts of Cape Town being declared danger "red zones".

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close