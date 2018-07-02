WATCH: Ambulance crew escapes attempted hijacking

File: A Rescue Care crew and patient escaped with their lives after four armed men tried to hijack the ambulance they were traveling in. Photo: Facebook / Rescue Care

DURBAN - Four armed men attempted to hijack a Rescue Care paramedics ambulance in Durban on Sunday night, the private emergency medical care company said.

Four armed men attempted to Hijack a Rescue Care ambulance around 10pm tonight on Ntuzuma Access Road North of Durban. Quick thinking by the Paramedic driver they were able to escape the armed gang. #sickening #paramedicslivesmatter @eNCA @News24 @SABCNewsOnline @ECR_Newswatch pic.twitter.com/aKiDV669Su — Rescue Care Pty Ltd (@rescuecare) July 1, 2018

Rescue Care said the gang chased after the ambulance with another vehicle but paramedics managed to speed off.

"The paramedic driving the ambulance slowed down to navigate a speed bump when he saw the men approaching the vehicle armed with handguns," read the statement.

"Reacting instinctively, he sped up before the men could action their intentions.

"Thankfully both, the crew and the patient are now safe," the statement read.

Ambulance crews are often victims of hijackings and armed robberies.

In March, an ambulance crew attending to a woman who was giving birth was robbed at gunpoint in Port Elizabeth.

A surge in attacks on ambulance workers has led to parts of Cape Town being declared danger "red zones".

eNCA