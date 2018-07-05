Arson probe after 'devices' found at two Durban Woolworths stores

File: Durban police are investigating cases of arson after double attacks on Woolworths stores in the Gateway and Pavilion Malls on Thursday morning. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Durban police are investigating cases of arson after double attacks on Woolworths stores in the Gateway and Pavilion Malls on Thursday morning.

“Around 1 am, police responded to call in Pavillion shopping centre where there was a fire inside a Woolworth store,” KwaZulu Natal police spokesperson, Captain Thulani Zwane said.

“Upon investigations, a cellphone lookalike device was discovered and taken away by the Explosive Unit for further investigation.”

According to Zwane, a similar incident was reported at a Woolworths store at the Gateway mall.

During investigations in Gateway, police found a device looking like a torch and another cellphone lookalike device.

Zwane said two cases of arson are under investigation and could not say whether the two incidents are related.

eNCA