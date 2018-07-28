Arson suspected in yet another Cape train station fire

Arson is believed to be the cause of yet another fire at Cape Town station late on Saturday afternoon, a City of Cape Town official said. Photo: CoCT via ANA.

CAPE TOWN - Arson is believed to be the cause of yet another fire at Cape Town station late on Saturday afternoon, a City of Cape Town official said.

Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesman Theo Layne said three fire engines, a water tanker, a rescue vehicle, and 19 firefighters were sent to the scene at about 5.40pm.

Two railway carriages were set alight at platform 13.

No injuries had been reported, he said.

Last weekend, Metrorail train carriages caught fire at the Cape Town station.

Several carriages were also reportedly damaged when a fire broke out on a train at Retreat Station on Thursday.

According to the city's fire brigade, up to 11 train carriages were destroyed in that incident in addition to damage to station infrastructure being caused.

At least six trains have been set alight in the province over the past six weeks alone.

This week Transport Minister Blade Nzimande says unhappiness with the Western Cape's public transport system is one of his department's top priorities.

The province has the worst record of trains being set alight in the country.

(Additional reporting by eNCA)

African News Agency