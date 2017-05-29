Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Artist Zwelethu Mthethwa to learn fate

File: Zwelethu Mthethwa was found guilty of killing 23-year-old sex worker Nokuphila Kumalo in 2013. Photo: Gallo / Deon Raath

CAPE TOWN - Disgraced artist Zwelethu Mthethwa will be sentenced in the Western Cape High Court for murder on Monday.

Mthethwa was found guilty of killing 23-year-old sex worker Nokuphila Kumalo in 2013.

He told a psychiatrist he could not remember the events of that night.

But the judge rejected his memory loss argument as false.

During mitigation of sentence, a psychologist asked for Mthethwa not to jailed, saying he doesn't have a history of violence and has a lot offer to society.

