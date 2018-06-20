WATCH: Ashwin Willemse heading to Equality Court to take on SuperSport

File: Sports presenter Ashwin Willemse is heading to the Equality Court. He's planning to go head-to-head with SuperSport. Photo: YouTube screengrab: Supersport.

JOHANNESBURG - Sports presenter Ashwin Willemse is heading to the Equality Court, after an inquiry found no racism was directed at the SuperSport presenter which lead to a studio walk-out in May.

Willemse walked off set after accusing fellow presenters, Nick Mallett and Naas Botha, of undermining him.

Footage of the incident went viral on social media, sparking conversations about black South Africans regularly being undermined in the workplace and society in general.

On Tuesday, SuperSport CEO Gideon Khobane said Advocate Vincent Maleka, who conducted the independent review, found there was no racial intent on the part of Botha and Mallett.

Maleka had viewed off-air video footage that preceded the event, as well as footage of other broadcasts involving the three.

The advocate found no evidence of intended or unintended subtle racism.

Maleka said Willemse chose not to participate in the investigation; the rugby analyst's lawyer, Nqobizitha Mlilo, said this was because they viewed the process as being fruitless.

Mlilo said the whole incident was rooted in racism.

He said the ruling by the independent inquiry at SuperSport is conceptually and legally flawed.

#AshwinWillemse will approach the Equality Court for relief following findings from an independent inquiry that cleared his colleagues Nick Mallett and Naas Botha of racism. Willemse's lawyer Nqobizitha Mlilo speaks to eNCA's @MichelleL_Craig Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/1raJMHGNaQ — eNCA (@eNCA) June 20, 2018

SuperSport says they are reaching out to Ashwin Willemse.

His lawyer says they will meet them halfway if the broadcaster admits the walk-out was of a racial nature.

eNCA