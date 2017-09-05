Michaelhouse school bus accident leaves scores injured

Approximately 48 children were injured when a school bus overturned on the N3 between Hilton and Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu Natal. Photo: ER24

JOHANNESBURG – Around 48 pupils were injured on Tuesday when a school bus overturned on the N3 between Hilton and Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal.

ER24 confirmed that one pupil has subsequently passed away.

Paramedics arrived to find the school bus lying on its side on the side of the road.

Michaelhouse confirmed the accident on its Facebook page.

ER24 spokesperson, Russel Meiring said: “Numerous children had already climbed out of the vehicle and were found walking around on the scene. Two children were found to be in a critical condition while approximately 46 others had sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.”

Traffic was heavily affected in the area as the road had to be closed off.

* Editor's note: this is a breaking story and will be updated with information as it becomes available.

eNCA