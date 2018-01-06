UPDATE: 10 drown as heatwave hits parts of SA

JOHANNESBURG - Many people are flocking to pools, dams and the beach as South Africa's heatwave intensifies. The National Sea Rescue Institute Spokesperson, Craig Lambinon provides a few safety tips on the matter. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - As people find ways to cool down due to the scortching heat that has hit South Africa, several drownings have been reported over the past 24-hours.

People have flocked to the sea, rivers, dams and pools but efforts to cool down have had fatal consequences.

There've been at least 10 drownings reported since Friday.

Five of the victims are children.

SURVIVAL GUIDE: How to survive a heatwave

In the Eastern Cape, divers have found the body of a seven-year-old girl, who drowned in a canal at Addo.

A 14-year-old boy has drowned while swimming in a dam in Mthatha, while a 13-year-old boy drowned in Burgersdorp.

In East London, police have recovered the bodies of two boys, aged nine and 13.

The children were swimming in a dam near Mdantsane on Friday.

In Johannesburg, a two-year-old girl has drowned in a swimming pool at a Northriding complex.

A man, believed to be in his early thirties, also drowned in a school pool in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday afternoon.

There’ve also been a spate of drownings in the Western Cape.

In Cape Town, the body of a 74-year-old man was found on Saturday morning, after he went missing the day before.

He was paddling at Marina Da Gama, and failed to return home.

Two men in their fifties have also drowned, the first at Glentana beach, near George, and the second at Kalk Bay in Cape Town this morning.

Police have urged parents to supervise their children while swimming.

Communities have also been warned about strong currents, not only in the sea, but also in rivers and dams.

“We urge people not to try to rescue someone themselves unless they’re very good swimmers themselves unless they know how to rescue somebody but make sure you activate an emergency response and if you’re going to launch into the water makes sure you’re wearing kit that will aid you like flippers and things like that,” says Craid Lambinon, National Sea Rescue Institute

Authorities are also discouraging the use of homemade floating devices.



