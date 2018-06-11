At least three killed in accident at Sibanye mine

File: Precious metals producer Sibanye-Stillwater said on Monday three people were killed at one of its operations and rescue teams are searching for two other employees. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Precious metals producer Sibanye-Stillwater said on Monday three people were killed at one of its operations and rescue teams are searching for two other employees, the latest in a series of deaths at the company.

Sibanye said five employees entered an abandoned working place at its Kloof Ikamva shaft near Johannesburg, where an unspecified incident occurred, causing the deaths.

“We are not sure what happened, we’ll wait until we have done an investigation,” spokesman James Wellsted said.

#Sibanye In a statement the company says the mine workers entered an abandoned mine shaft... #MineDeaths pic.twitter.com/Ox4rnOuIGs — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) June 11, 2018

Sibanye has been experiencing a number of deaths at its mines this year, with several miners killed by falling rocks. The company’s CEO Neal Froneman has said seismic events are a fact of life for South Africa mines.

Safety concerns are high on the investor radar screen in South Africa’s mining industry, which extracts metals from the world’s deepest mines.

Unions have repeatedly raised concerns about safety at the company's mines.

WATCH: The NUM's Peter Bailey provides reaction to the death of three miners at Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof Ikamva shaft. Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/gh5J9E5tBz — eNCA (@eNCA) June 11, 2018

Editor's note: this is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Reuters