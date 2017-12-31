Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

UPDATE: At least five dead in violent SA storms

Johannesburg, 31 December 2017 - Heavy storms hit Johannesburg on Satuerday afternoon. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – At least two people have died following Saturday’s violent storm in Johannesburg and a further three people passed away in strong storms in KwaZulu-Natal, officials confirmed on Sunday.

KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed the deaths, while both Gauteng Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo and Mashaba confirmed the deaths in Gauteng.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said on Sunday visited areas affected by the strong storm and heavy rainfall in the south and west of the city.

A number of incidents were reported in parts of the south and west of Johannesburg as a result of the storm, including the structural collapse of parts of the roof and subsequent flooding at the Trade Route Mall in Lenasia.

Paramedics attended to several incidents during the heavy storm as houses, roofs, and vehicles were damaged, especially in Protea Glenn in Soweto.

Six people were also injured in a minibus taxi crash on the N12 near Impala Road, while several other minor crashes during the storm were also received.

A big tree collapsed directly onto the Main Reef Road towards Roodepoort, taking power cables with it and closing that section on the road.

Mashaba began his visit at Lawley where he received a briefing on the extent of the damage caused by the storm, and then visited the affected areas.

