Attempt to interdict ANC Ekhuruleni regional conference fails

JOHANNESBURG - Some African National Congress (ANC) members in Ekhuruleni, Johannesburg, failed to interdict the party's regional conference that is ending on Sunday.

On Sunday, the South Gauteng High Court heard arguments in the matter.

The urgent court interdict was supposed to be heard Saturday morning, but the ANC only received the court papers at 4am on Saturday and asked the court for time to file their response.

