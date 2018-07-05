Audi says no 'manufacturing fault' found after Audi TT goes up in flames

File: Audi South Africa says it has suffered great reputational damage on social media after an Audi TT caught fire. Photo: IN4RIDE/Thami Masemola

JOHANNESBURG – A social media spat between one Audi driver and the car manufacturer has gone public.

This comes after an Audi vehicle caught fire in March this year.

The owner of the vehicle has now accused Audi of failing to reveal why his Audi TT caught fire.

Audi South Africa, however, said it dealt with the matter satisfactorily.

We now know that a lot of @AudiOfficial cars have caught fire in SA, @audisouthafrica successfully kept it under the wraps by telling individual customers that it’s an isolated incident. A1, A3, A4,A5,Q3, TT have been catching fire for quite some time. Tag your #AudiFire here pic.twitter.com/sRlWQcFvwV — E M P E R O R TEECEE---- (@TCMabasa) July 2, 2018

Audi said it conducted two separate investigations and they both found out there was “no evidence of a vehicle manufacturing fault could be found.”

The automakers added that it had contacted its headquarters in Germany about the issue.

“Audi South Africa was also advised that due to the vehicle mileage (80 000 km), it was unlikely that the fire was attributable to any factory fault, which if it existed, would have become manifest at a far earlier stage in the vehicle life,” Audi said in a statement.

Audi investigate itself when there’s #AudiFire and cannot seem to ascertain the cause of fire on these Cars #CountryDuty pic.twitter.com/nWzlHLYHMg — E M P E R O R TEECEE---- (@TCMabasa) July 2, 2018

Audi also said it attempted to meet the client halfway but its request to do so was met with various demands.

These included the client demanding Audi pay the full amount of the outstanding balance on his “vehicle write-off”.

On these letters Audi states that they’re not taking any liability, they can appoint a facilitator with NO BINDING CONCLUSION by facilitator. This is the most bizarre statement I’ve ever heard, especially coming from an MD of a multi billion rand company pic.twitter.com/nMt0p4Bg7q — E M P E R O R TEECEE---- (@TCMabasa) June 26, 2018

The automakers also said it discovered that when the client purchased the car, it was over-financed.

He wanted Audi to pay for costs relating to the loss of his laptop, clothes, camera and book that he had lost in the fire.

“Following on his being contacted telephonically and advised by Audi South Africa that, without prejudice to any of its rights, it remained willing to consider resolution of the matter against substantiation of the losses which he contends that he suffered, he replied on 13 June 2018 advising that the losses he had suffered “cannot be easily quantified” and that he demanded that he be paid a total amount of R528 000.00, against payment of which he would remove all content pertaining to Audi South Africa on social media platforms and would not publish any further comment on the matter,” Audi South Africa said.

Audi South Africa says it has suffered great reputational damage on social media.

Fire cases isolated

The client has gone on social media to encourage other Audi owners to come forward if their cars caught fire.

An Audi spokesperson, however, said all “cases on social media which we are aware of and can relate back to our official records, are unique, separate and isolated in their nature.”

“They are not related to each other and each have their own circumstances and dynamics behind them. It would be incorrect to assume any sort of relationship. Each case which had occurred in the past, had been managed separately with its own investigation, findings and conclusions behind them.”

The automaker added that the fire cases on social media are not related to Audi’s global recall of some of its vehicles.

According to the spokesperson,”It is also incorrect to assume that the fire cases on social media are related to the worldwide preventative campaign for the coolant pump. This campaign is a safety measure to proactively replace the coolant pump which may become blocked with deposits from the cooling system on certain vehicles.”

Models affected include Audi A4, A5, A6 and Q5 with the 2.0l TFSI engine produced between 2012 and 2017.

Audi stressed that the recall was unrelated to the fire cases currently on social media.

Audi said vehicles affected by the recall have already been identified and contact has been made with the relevant customers to address the issue and rectify the part.

READ BELOW AUDI’S FULL RESPONSE:

Audi Response by eNCA.com on Scribd

