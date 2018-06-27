Auditor General may soon have powers to take remedial action

File: Auditor-General, Kimi Makwetu may soon have the power to take remedial action. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – The Auditor-General may soon have the power to take remedial action.

The National Council of Provinces’ select committee on finance has adopted the Public Audit Amendment Bill without amendments.

Once passed into law, the bill will allow the Auditor-General’s office to refer adverse findings in its reports to investigative bodies‚ such as the Hawks and the South African Police Service.

The state-auditor would also be able to order accounting officers to pay back money lost due to mismanagement.

In his recent audit report, Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu revealed only 13 percent of the country’s municipalities received a clean audit.

