Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Table Mountain visitors urged to be cautious

  • South Africa
File: Over a million people visit Table Mountain each year, with many making the trip over the bustling summer-holiday season. Photo: AFP / Rodger Bosch

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town authorities have called on Table Mountain visitors to be cautious while on the popular landmark.

Visitors are being urged to adhere to safety guidelines while hiking on the mountain.

A South African guide and a Japanese tourist died after an accident while climbing the mountain on Monday.

A cable car was used in the rescue effort, leaving 500 visitors stranded on top of the mountain until late on Monday night.

In a separate incident, authorities rescued a 51-year-old man after his hike went wrong.

Table Mountain is one of the world's New Seven Wonders of Nature.

Over a million people visit Table Mountain each year, with many making the trip over the bustling summer-holiday season.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close