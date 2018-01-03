Table Mountain visitors urged to be cautious

File: Over a million people visit Table Mountain each year, with many making the trip over the bustling summer-holiday season. Photo: AFP / Rodger Bosch

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town authorities have called on Table Mountain visitors to be cautious while on the popular landmark.

Visitors are being urged to adhere to safety guidelines while hiking on the mountain.

A South African guide and a Japanese tourist died after an accident while climbing the mountain on Monday.

Wilderness Search & Rescue #TableMountain rescuer doing cpr on patient on cliff pic.twitter.com/lPiyoWlj6T — Hanti Otto (@HantiO) January 1, 2018

A cable car was used in the rescue effort, leaving 500 visitors stranded on top of the mountain until late on Monday night.

well done to all the visitors #TableMountain being patient and calm and working along with authorities You all are just as much a part of this operation and in the Spirt #CapeTown #SouthAfrica2018 @WSARWesternCape @TableMountainCa @TableMountainNP @WCHEMS — Mountain Safety (@SafetyMountain) January 1, 2018

In a separate incident, authorities rescued a 51-year-old man after his hike went wrong.

Table Mountain is one of the world's New Seven Wonders of Nature.

Over a million people visit Table Mountain each year, with many making the trip over the bustling summer-holiday season.

eNCA