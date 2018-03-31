Authorities concerned about road fatalities

File: Despite all efforts to ensure the reduction of road accidents the province had to date recorded an alarming rate of 70 percent pedestrian fatalities this Easter weekend. Photo: Mohau Mofokeng / GALLO IMAGES

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng law enforcement authorities have expressed concern about the growing number of road fatalities involving pedestrians during the Easter weekend.

Despite the heightened law enforcement activities which were carried out across the province Gauteng roads continued to experience a high number of fatal crashes which resulted in pedestrians losing their lives, community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane said on Saturday.

Preliminary information showed that 70 percent of the fatalities involved pedestrians, especially in municipal areas. Most of the fatalities were compounded by pedestrians walking the streets late at night and drinking, especially at places of entertainment such as shebeens and taverns.

Drink and driving had also contributed significantly to the rise in road fatalities, as 250 drivers had been arrested so far in Gauteng, with the majority of perpetrators found in Johannesburg, Nkosi-Malobane said.

"I commend the role played by law enforcement agencies as well as all transport stakeholders who continue to work tirelessly throughout this busy period to ensure compliance with the rules of the road. I urge them to continue with the resilient implementation of the law enforcement across the clock.

"I would like to extend condolences to the families and friends who lost their loved ones and wish a speedy recovery to all those who are receiving medical treatment due to injuries sustained in various crashes this Easter season,” Nkosi-Malobane said.

