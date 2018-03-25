Authorities gear up to repair potholes

File: The City of Johannesburg says its agency will embark on a repair programme with a prioritised focus on potholes. Photo: AFP / Justin Sullivan

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng authorities are gearing up to repair road defects.



The City of Johannesburg says its agency will embark on a repair programme with a prioritised focus on potholes.

It says the programme will be accelerated, upon the appointment of Level 1 contractors.

The city says the procurement process of contractors is at an advanced stage, and the appointment of local labour will commence once the processes are concluded.

Days of heavy rains left roads and bridges damaged and led to an increased number of potholes.

Authorities are urging residents to be patient, as potholes cannot be repaired whilst the roads are still wet.

eNCA