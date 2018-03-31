Authorities need to get involved to stop taxi violence: Santaco

An attack at the Wanderers rank in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday night left three people dead and two injured. Photo: Gallo Images

JOHANNESBURG – Taxi association South Africa National Taxi Council (Santaco) says authorities need to do more to stop taxi rank violence.

Santaco's Ralph Jones, said: “We need to change our mindset here because some of these things we report them to our authorities. The MEC for community safety, MEC of Transport, they not doing enough to come to the party. Sometimes we even warn them before these things happen and they won't do anything until something happens.”

“Where this happened we are saying people are not safe there -- there's a lot of muggings, robberies, a lot of people you know the police are not doing enough or maybe visibility is the name of the game. A guy will come and he passes but it's a sorry sight. A situation like that, they know it's going to be busy and while this an isolated case we know people are taking advantage of the situations that cause such violence. People come with parcels, and they get held up by these trolley pushing guys, they steal from the commuters. The police trolley is always standing empty so visibility should be the name of the game here.”

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that two of the deceased are taxi owners.

eNCA