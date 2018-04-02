Authorities on high alert as holidaymakers return home

File: Large volumes of traffic are expected on Monday as holidaymakers return home following the Easter weekend. Photo: AFP / Mujahid Safodien

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane chats to eNCA's Thembekile Mrototo about what's happening on the roads as motorists around the country make their way home after the Easter weekend. Video: eNCA

CAPE TOWN - Officials said they were expecting large volumes of traffic on the country's roads on Monday as travellers return home following the Easter weekend.

"Law enforcement will be on high alert and will deal appropriately with traffic offenders," the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said in a statement.

There was chaos on the N3 earlier on Monday after protesters blocked the road near the Mooi River Toll Plaza with burning tyres.

The road has been opened and authorities have urged motorists to be patient due to the massive backlog.

Bakwena Platinum reported over 2,000 vehicles driving through the Carousel toll plaza at around 10am.

The RTMC said preliminary reports indicate that speeding has been one of the major offences committed by motorists in the past four days.

Thousands of fines were issued across the country.

The number of fines for speeding totalled 4,153 to date, while 1,946 fines were issued to motorists driving unlicensed vehicles.

The number of motorists driving without a driver's licence came in at 1,909, while 1,393 fines were issued to people driving without seat-belts.

African News Agency