Authorities to keep an eye on prisons following St Albans violence

Cape Town, 31 December 2016 - The Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services says it will be keeping a close eye on all prisons around the country. This follows the spate of violent outbreaks at some of correctional facilities. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – The Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services says it'll be keeping a close eye on all prisons around the country.

This follows the spate of violent outbreaks at some of correctional facilities.

Three inmates have died and scores of others were injured at St Albans Maximum Correctional Centre in Port Elizabeth on Boxing Day.

The inspectorate said it'll launch its own investigation into the incident.

Inspecting Judge Johann van der Westhuizen said gangsterism and overcrowding remains at the heart of the problem.

“Prisons are severely overcrowded, in some cases up to 300%. In January this year in Pollsmoor I saw 96 people in a cell built for 18 to 20,” van der Westhuizen said.

He also said there is lack of accountability when it comes to officials.

“We have confirmation of reports inside the department where the recommendation is that the death of the inmate foes not necessarily require disciplinary proceedings,” he said.

Van der Westhuizen and his team got a tour of the awaiting trial section at Pollsmoor prison, dubbed as the most dangerous and overcrowded prison in the country.

The inspectorate will continue to visit other prisons around the country - with St Albans Maximum Correctional Centre in Port Elizabeth at the top of its list.

eNCA