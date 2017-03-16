Baby Siwaphiwe in state's care

File: Baby Siwaphiwe Mbambo will remain in the state’s care for now. Photo: SAPS

DURBAN - Baby Siwaphiwe Mbambo will remain in the state’s care for now.

Her mother Sibongile Mbambo and Phumlani Mbokazi were granted bail in the Durban magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

They are accused of staging a hijacking at the weekend, during which Siwaphiwe was taken.

The pair is facing charges of defeating the ends of justice and fraud.

Kidnapping charges have been dropped for now.

Their application was unopposed, and Mbambo and Mbokazi were each released on R1,000 bail.

Mbambo, who is married to another man, is a teacher while Mbokazi drives a metered taxi.

The case will return to court on 9 May.

NPA's Natasha Kara speaks after #BabySiwaphiwe accused bail application. pic.twitter.com/MF8Yx6tsU6 — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) March 15, 2017

Mbokazi's attorney Andile Dakela explains why paternity tests are no longer crucial. #BabySiwaphiwe pic.twitter.com/B5dNyP75Yd — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) March 15, 2017

