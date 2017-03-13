Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Baby Siwaphiwe's mom to appear in court

  • South Africa
File: Siwaphiwe Mbambo'S mother will be appearing at the Durban magistrate’s court on Monday. Photo: Emergency Control SA

DURBAN - The mother of one-month old baby Siwaphiwe Mbambo will be appearing at the Durban magistrate’s court on Monday.

The baby was reported missing at the weekend.

The 34-year-old mother was arrested with two others on Sunday for their alleged involvement in the baby’s kidnapping.

READ: Baby 'kidnapping' saga must be condemned: SAPS

One of the suspects is believed to be the mother's boyfriend.

On Friday the woman reported a car hijacking and the abduction of her one-month-old baby.

She claimed she'd been breastfeeding the child at a parking lot, when she was accosted by two gun wielding men. 

Police raised alarm after the mother gave conflicting details during interviews.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close