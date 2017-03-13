Baby Siwaphiwe's mom to appear in court

File: Siwaphiwe Mbambo'S mother will be appearing at the Durban magistrate’s court on Monday. Photo: Emergency Control SA

DURBAN - The mother of one-month old baby Siwaphiwe Mbambo will be appearing at the Durban magistrate’s court on Monday.

The baby was reported missing at the weekend.

The 34-year-old mother was arrested with two others on Sunday for their alleged involvement in the baby’s kidnapping.

One of the suspects is believed to be the mother's boyfriend.

On Friday the woman reported a car hijacking and the abduction of her one-month-old baby.

She claimed she'd been breastfeeding the child at a parking lot, when she was accosted by two gun wielding men.

Police raised alarm after the mother gave conflicting details during interviews.

eNCA